The fact that Uranus is in Taurus — known for its frugality and sense of real value — means it’s a good time to take a look at our budgets (or make a budget ). “We'll try to make a proper financial plan on who and what we give our money,” Stardust says. “We may even see if there’s a payback on a past investment. And if not, we are letting go of that fiscal arrangement.” She adds, “The stock market may crumble for a moment — only to build itself back up again.”