Want To Invest On Your Phone? Here Are 4 Awesome Stock Apps

Investment can be incredibly tricky. Even if you're the most seasoned investor, the stock market is volatile and can quickly land you in an unpleasant situation. But investing can also be extremely lucrative — if you know how to do it right.
As we've previously discussed, you shouldn’t be thinking about diving into investment until you have a fully funded emergency fund, have paid off all of your serious debts, and have your short-, mid-, and long-term financial and life goals under control.
Once those goals are achieved, by all means, start to do your research on investing. Remember, stocks aren't the only investment option available. There are a number of other tools that can help you grow your wealth, from mutual funds to bonds to exchange-traded funds. But if you have your heart set on buying some stock and want guidance, there are apps that can help.
Whether you're totally new to the stock market, are relatively comfortable, or are a more seasoned investor, there's an app for you. Ahead are four great stock and investment apps perfect for anyone.