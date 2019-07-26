YouTube Made Them Famous. Now, They’re Done With It. What Happened?

For the most part, though, the original YouTubers — the O.G.s who began posting in YouTube’s inchoate years between 2005-2010, before the term “YouTuber” even existed — all had the same reason for posting their first video: They saw another YouTuber do it, and they wanted to be their friend. The exact inciting incident can be hard to track, because every YouTuber has another YouTuber they can point back to and credit for inspiring them to join the platform. Still, a lot of those to whom I spoke said it was English YouTuber Mememolly who convinced them to get on board.