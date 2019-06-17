One Stranger Things Star Is Getting Their Own Show

What do you get when you mix Stranger Things and Punk’d? Apparently, if you’re Netflix, you get a brand new show called Prank Encounters.
If you are the same age as Dustin from Stranger Things, then you probably only know of the classic 2000s prank show Punk’d in the form YouTube clips and major celebrity freakouts. But look out Ashton Kutcher, there’s a new prankster in town.
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, is getting his own show. Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Prank Encounters, according to Deadline, which will be executive produced and hosted by Gaten. The show is set to premiere sometime later this year. A prank show could help those of us who find the time between Stranger Things seasons to be agonising. It could also service everyone in need of a good dose of schadenfreude in an otherwise terrible existence of knowing President Donald Trump is still in office.
Prank Encounters is said to involve two strangers who are expecting to be starting a new part-time job, only to find out the job is actually a nightmare. It’s not clear what the “nightmares” will entail, but if it’s anything like Stranger Things, one might guess the unassuming employees will be getting a one-way ticket to the Upside Down.
If you’re not interested in Prank Encounters and the bizarre world of reality TV, no worries. Stranger Things season 3 is still set to premiere on Netflix on 4th July.
