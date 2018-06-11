Celebrating The 15th Anniversary Of The Trashiest Time In Reality TV History

Nevertheless, the original, pre-woke Temptation Island was glorious in its time. It involved taking four incredibly good-looking couples and splitting them up so the men lived in a house with a dozen women models, and the women lived in a house with a dozen male models. For lack of a better word, temptation was all around them. But for me, the show was also a learning experience. A contestant named Genevieve confessed that she’d gotten her tubes tied, while her partner Tony revealed that he wanted 2.5 kids (it remains unclear how you have half a child). Awkward. But it was the first time I’d heard of the concept of getting one’s tubes tied. Until then, I thought a vasectomy was the only way to induce sterilization. The more you know, thanks to a reality show ().