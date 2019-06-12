The Stranger Things Cast Just Gave Us A Warning About Season 3

Spoiler alert: We should all be scared of Stranger Things. At least, that's what the cast of the hit Netflix series teased when asked what to expect from the long-awaited third season during their interview with Good Morning America.
In the cast's interview with Michael Strahan, the GMA host asked the stars whether it was true that Stranger Things would be "darker" and "scarier" this season. Gaten Matarazzo, who portrays Dustin, teased that it would be all that and more. Those with weak stomachs may not wish to continue the Netflix series.
"It's definitely gorier, which is pretty cool," teased Matarazzo. "If you don't like gore stuff, I mean, watch it anyway. It's not for the faint of heart, as some may say."
Advertisement
"Gory" may not be the first thing you associate with Stranger Things, but let's not forget that the Duffer brothers certainly know how to create some horrific onscreen moments. I mean, did we forget that Barb (Shannon Purser) was reduced to Demogorgon food mere episodes into the first season? Or that Bob (Sean Astin) also met a grisly death at the hands of another interdimensional being?
We also can never forget Dustin's poor cat Mews, who was attacked, and then ultimately made a snack of, by a young Demogorgon. (Fortunately, Mews and Bob have found peace together in the afterlife, according to a Netflix video.)
This gory detail isn't the only information we have about season 3. We know that the show will be set during summertime in Hawkins, where Steve (Joe Keery) is working at an ice cream parlor in the new Starcourt Mall and bully Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is a thirst trap lifeguard with his eye on Mrs. Wheeler (Cara Buono). A new poster for the show's third season also indicates that dead rats and a mystery man who possibly sinister intentions will come into play — perhaps that's where the gore factor comes in.
As for everything we don't know...July 4 can't come soon enough. Check out the full interview below.
This season of #StrangerThings3 is “not for the faint of heart”, the cast tells @GMA. WE. CAN’T. WAIT. @Milliestopshate@FinnSkata@SadieSink@noah_schnapp @GatenM123 @calebmclaughlin pic.twitter.com/voTJDcWwhp— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 12, 2019
Advertisement