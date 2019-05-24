You Have 11 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Congratulations — you've made it to Friday. But can you make it all the way to Saturday without hearing spoilers for the twisty new Netflix movie The Perfection? Our advice? Stay off Twitter until you've seen the movie.
It seems Netflix's mission is to get you to stay indoors this bank holiday weekend, and it might just work. On Friday 24th May we get a whole bunch of new treats (though of them all, The Perfection is definitely the most squirm-inducing). An obvious highlight is What/If, an unabashedly dramatic show in which Renée Zellweger plays a billionaire puppet-master who enjoys putting people in morally compromising situations — what's there not to like? The second season of She's Gotta Have It, which also dropped on 23rd May, catches Nola Darling after she's gotten everything she thought she wanted.
It's like Netflix knew we had a three-day weekend and planned accordingly. Here's what you should watch.