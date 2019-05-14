It was wild how it all played out. The day I heard that it was like a direct scheduling conflict, I learned that my first instinct is to figure it out — kind of a survival mechanism. So, the very first thing I did was text Gina [Rodriguez] and say, “Is there a role for me in your movie?” The way it all played out was beautiful and serendipitous. The time that I would have started on Captain Marvel I was working on Someone Great and I was having a really, really, really good time. Then we reached Season 2 [of She’s Gotta Have It] and that challenged me and grew me in a way I didn't anticipate. Fortunately, I just didn't have the time to wallow in anything. I shot the episode of the Twilight Zone in early January and next thing you know Captain Marvel is releasing. By then, I had lived a full year of real life. To me having a scheduling conflict of this kind so early in my career was just really grounding. I trust the timing of my life. So, I was able to go see Captain Marvel and just really enjoy Lashana [Lynch] in it.