Lucas is another Black GBF, and while his inclusion may seem like a good look for representation — and the filmmakers’ may have had the best of intentions — it feels hollow when his sole purpose is to prop up other characters. Instead of just being there for zingers and moral support, queer characters, especially Black ones like Lucas and Murph, seem to exist as a way to give these movies inclusivity credibility. It’s like studios know that in 2019, you can’t get away with an entire cast of straight white people without Twitter calling you out, so they sprinkle a little colour or some sexual identity diversity in there, pat themselves on the back, and move on.