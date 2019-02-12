At this point, we're not even halfway through What Men Want, and it has already shared more insight into workplace discrimination than the original film by showing the perspective of the character that actually should be the sympathetic one. Nick was entitled in What Women Want, he didn't actually have the talent of his female coworker, and it was only when he wanted to get the girl that he changed his tune. In this new version, Ali’s boss uses the word "entitled" to belittle her (and possibly to imply that she wrongly assumed she would get the job because she's a woman and the team needs the representation), but Ali’s co-workers, particularly Max Greenfield’s character Kevin, agree that she deserves to have been promoted. Where Nick just wanted to keep his office dominance in tact, Ali is actually trying to change the unfair gender disparity at her workplace.