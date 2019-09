In What Women Want, Gibson plays Nick, who is described early on as a “man’s man,” idolized by other men around him. When a woman named Darcy (Helen Hunt) is promoted to creative director over Nick at an advertising company, he believes she was only hired because she of her gender and sets out to destroy her. A freak accident allows him to hear women’s inner thoughts and he uses these powers first, to get a woman to sleep with him, and then to manipulate Darcy and steal her ideas. There is nothing likable about Nick and he never actually proves he is qualified for the job (which he, thankfully doesn't get... because he falls in love with Darcy, but too little too late, bro). Add to that the fact that he straight up sexually harasses women (including at work!) throughout the first 20 minutes of the movie, and this movie warrants more than a few complaints to the HR department.