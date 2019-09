Noah Centineo Is The Man Of Your Dreams (All Of Them) In The Perfect Date Trailer

Centineo reunites with Netflix for this new project ( previously titled The Stand In ) in which he portrays Brooks Rattigan, a smart high school student who doesn’t have the cash for the Ivy League school he so desperately wants to attend. So, when he gets the opportunity to take the snarky Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano) to a dance in exchange for money, he does — and soon realizes that there’s a lot more cash to be made by faux-dating. Brooks creates an app where women can book him as the ultimate plus-one, but, in true romantic comedy fashion, things don’t work out exactly as Brooks wants them to.