The To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is already in the works, and has added some familiar faces to the Netflix rom com.
According to Deadline, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue and Madeleine Arthur are all headed to the sequel, which is based on Jenny Han's novel P.S. I Still Love You.
Arthur starred in To All The Boys as Christine, free-spirited best friend of Lara Jean (Lana Condor). It's good to know that Christine is returning, as Lara Jean's boyfriend Peter (Noah Centineo) will have a new bestie of his own in the upcoming movie, played by 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler.
Two and a Half Men alum Taylor is a new addition to the franchise. According to author Han, she'll have a huge role in the second movie. (Warning: Spoilers for P.S. I Still Love You ahead.)
In P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean befriends an older woman named Stormy, who lives at a retirement home — and, as it turns out, is the grandmother of John Ambrose, to be played by Jordan Fisher in the upcoming sequel. It would make perfect sense for Taylor to take on this role — and Han, apparently, agrees.
"Y’all keep asking me who’s playing Stormy— now I can finally tell you! It’s the legendary @HollandTaylor!"
(A representative for Holland confirmed she was in the sequel but could not specify her role.)
I Feel Bad star Blue's character is reportedly named Trina, according to Han. In the books, Trina is a neighbour who dates Lara Jean's dad (John Corbett).
And for Trina we have the lovely and hilarious @sarayublue and my dearest @MadeleineArthur is back as Chris! https://t.co/F9rM9TT9Ma— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) April 4, 2019
While we'll have to wait and see how closely these characters are to their book counterparts, we're just excited that the cast is being rounded out — it means we're one step closer to the movie hitting Netflix.
Refinery29 has reached out to Netflix and Blue for comment.
