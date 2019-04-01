The highly-anticipated sequel of Netflix's best romantic comedy (don't @ me) keeps heating up. Now, a 13 Reasons Why star is getting in on the action.
According to Netflix's See What's Next Twitter account, Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel, based on Jenny Han's second TATBILB novel P.S. I Still Love You.
Fortunately, we don't have to worry about Butler portraying someone after Lara Jean's (Lana Condor) heart. At least, we hope not. Per the tweet, Butler's character will have a close relationship with Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky.
If the tweet's accompanying photo is any indication of the cuteness to come, whoa, whoa, whoa — we can't wait.
#13ReasonsWhy star @RossButler has joined the cast of our To All The Boys sequel and will play Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky’s best friend! Here's the photo Ross and @noahcent sent us to accompany this news."
That pic of Centineo and Butler? It wasn't just for the announcement. Producer Matt Kaplan had this to say about the casting:
"We're thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike. His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can't wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."
Netflix is really keeping things in the family, as Butler's 13 Reasons Why also streams on the platform. The show is set to return for a third season in 2019, though a date has not yet been released.
Butler isn't the only new guy joining this crew. Broadway and Rent: Live star Jordan Fisher has also joined the movie as newcomer John Ambrose. In Han's books, Fisher's character does strike up a flirtationship with Lara Jean, though whether it will be enough to pull her away from her fake-turned-real boyfriend Peter remains to be seen.
What drama will Butler stir up in the upcoming film? TBD, but let's hope it's juicy.
