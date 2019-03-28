We Finally Know Who's Playing Peter Kavinsky's Rival & Lara Jean May Just Pick Him

At the end of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) professed her love to Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), therefore solidifying their rom-com coupledom through the end of time. At least, so we thought. The follow-up film of To All The Boys I've Loved Before is heading to Netflix, and now that we know who is playing Peter's romantic rival John Ambrose...things aren't quite as solid for Peter and Lara Jean. Yikes.
According to a new video posted on the Netflix Instagram page, Jordan Fisher is officially our John Ambrose. Condor welcomed the actor into the fold in the video, walking right up to his "John Ambrose" trailer to introduce him to the world.
Advertisement
"Welcome to the To All The Boys fam, Jordan," a note at the end of the video reads.
For those who have not brushed up on their YA yet, TATBILB author Jenny Han wrote two sequels to To All The Boys, the first being P.S. I Still Love You. In the novel, Lara Jean reconnects with one of her loved-before boys, John Ambrose, while still trying to sort out her feelings for Peter. It's unclear how the movie will differ from the second book's plot, as Peter and Lara Jean seem totally endgame in the film. (The book ends a bit earlier, with Lara Jean penning a love note to Peter.)
While I'm still very much rooting for Peter to ultimately win Lara Jean's heart, Fisher is an excellent addition to the cast. The actor — who appeared in Hamilton on Broadway — just starred in Rent: Live, where he played filmmaker Mark. He has also appeared on shows like Liv and Maddie, and won the 25th season of Dancing With the Stars alongside his partner Lindsay Arnold.
"We couldn't be more excited to have Jordan Fisher join the To All the Boys family as John Ambrose McClaren," said Matt Kaplan, one of the film's producers. "Jordan's charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it's acting, singing, or dancing. There isn't a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter's world."
Will Fisher's character dance his way into Lara Jean's heart? Peter may want to practice some moves, because John Ambrose is not here to play.
Advertisement