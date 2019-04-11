If the wait for the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is starting to get to you, don’t worry — your favourite streaming service is about to treat fans to the perfect romcom to tide us all over. On April 12, The Perfect Date hits Netflix, and judging by the promos that have been released so far, it seems like it’s destined to be an adorable hit.
Starring To All The Boys’ Noah Centineo and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, the movie follows Centineo’s character as he markets himself as a stand-in boyfriend (AKA “the perfect date” — get it?) for any occasion where someone might need an escort by their side. His game plan is to be able to afford his very expensive dream life and to get his dream girl, who just so happens to Mendes’ character, and this seems to be an easy way to do it. There’s no way this could backfire, right?
But Centineo and Mendes aren’t the only members of the The Perfect Date cast, and according to the lineup, there’s a lot to look forward to when it starts streaming, like the fact that you probably already know and love most of the main actors...