Starring To All The Boys’ Noah Centineo and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, the movie follows Centineo’s character as he markets himself as a stand-in boyfriend (AKA “the perfect date” — get it?) for any occasion where someone might need an escort by their side. His game plan is to be able to afford his very expensive dream life and to get his dream girl, who just so happens to Mendes’ character, and this seems to be an easy way to do it. There’s no way this could backfire, right?