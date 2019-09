This Is How Much Spike Lee Is Worth

Spike Lee is one of the most prolific film directors in American history, and yet this Sunday, February 24, might mark the first time he wins an Academy Award, at the age of 61. The awards show, often tagged #OscarsSoWhite , has long neglected to recognize artists of colour, and prior to this year, Lee had only been nominated for two Academy Awards — in 1990 for Best Original Screenplay for Do the Right Thing, and again in 1998 for Best Documentary Feature for 4 Little Girls. But now his film BlacKkKlansman is up for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, almost 30 years after his Do the Right Thing Best Director snub. In that time, Lee has made a lot of movies and, with them, a lot of money. Here's how much.