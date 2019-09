The '90s setting gives Captain Marvel a chance to flex its creativity. The soundtrack is a stream of hits from No Doubt to Nirvana, the costumes range from grunge to space-chic, and there's even a Radio Shack joke! That being said, viewers will benefit from at least some basic knowledge of previous Marvel films. For the uninitiated, Guardians of the Galaxy is a good place to start, and I'd also recommend the first Captain America and first Avengers films. (If you don't already know who Nick Fury is, well, I should tell you you're in for a bit of a ride.) But even non Marvel experts will likely still enjoy the film's action and overall plot, even if they miss out on some of the big winks.