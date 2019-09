Guardians of the Galaxy was a monster hit. The 2014 Marvel-Disney movie had the biggest August box-office opening of all time — earning $94.3M domestically on opening weekend and grossing $773.3M worldwide. But Guardians of the Galaxy merits another title that's not so great: It's also the deadliest movie of all time.There are a staggering 83,871 on-screen deaths in the film, according to a report by GoCompare on the deadliest films in history. The majority of those deaths happen during the film's finale, when approximately 80,000 Nova Corps pilots are killed in battle.Naturally, there's some skepticism about the body count, but GoCompare crunched the numbers based on an examination of 653 films that had more than 50 on-screen deaths. The tally includes implied deaths, while animals or robots were only counted when they were played or voiced by a human. If you're interested in learning more about the full methodology (and just what is considered a "kill" or an "implied" death), you can read the study here