Someone Great tells the story of Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), a music journalist whose boyfriend of 9 years breaks up with her on the eve of her move cross country to San Francisco. Determined not to end her New York life on a sour note, she spends the time she has left on one last epic adventure in the Big Apple with her two best friends, played by Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise. Viewers can expect hilarious quips, dance parties, a great soundtrack featuring artists like Lizzo, and a story about love and the power of friendship.