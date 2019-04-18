Netflix is back at it, giving new life to the rom-com genre. This time it has tapped former Sweet Vicious writer (gone way too soon, MTV) Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to direct and write the screenplay for Someone Great, the new Netflix rom-com that adds a new layer to the cherished genre.
Someone Great tells the story of Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), a music journalist whose boyfriend of 9 years breaks up with her on the eve of her move cross country to San Francisco. Determined not to end her New York life on a sour note, she spends the time she has left on one last epic adventure in the Big Apple with her two best friends, played by Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise. Viewers can expect hilarious quips, dance parties, a great soundtrack featuring artists like Lizzo, and a story about love and the power of friendship.
If that plot isn’t enough to make you excited, seeing a Puerto Rican woman lead a rom-com with a diverse cast should push you over the edge. The movie hits Netflix on April 19 but for now, check out the all-star cast that will make this rom-com truly unique.