Renée Zellweger's Sexy New Netflix TV Thriller Is Coming Really Soon

What's your favourite Renée Zellweger performance? Is it Chicago? Jerry Maguire? Bridget Jones Diary? Well, prepare to add a new one to that list, thanks to this just announced Netflix treat.
The actress is back and ready to show off a more sinister side of herself in the new exciting series WHAT/IF. If the extra title didn't give it away (all caps, dramatic punctuation), this neo-noir thriller will explore the idea of opportunity and temptation. And Zellweger, as a mysterious women in white giving major Basic Instinct vibes, is at the heart of the drama.
The series dropped its first teaser on Tuesday 23rd April, along with the overall premise of the show. According to the press release, the 10-episode series, which drops on Netflix on 24th May on the streaming service, will show the consequences a young San Francisco couple experiences after getting involved with Zellweger and her devious games. Blake Jenner (handsome star of Everybody Wants Some! and no relation to the Jenner sisters) and Jane Levy (who knows how to play scared after her role in Castle Rock) play the newlyweds caught in Miss White Dress' web.
Advertisement
Check out the chess-themed series announcement below, and get ready for some real mind games.
What/If is available on Netflix from 24th May
Advertisement