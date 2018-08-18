Renee Zellweger’s New Netflix Series Sounds Like An Unpredictable Ride

If you’ve been missing Renee Zellweger, you’re in luck. She’s about to star in a new show, and it sounds like it’s going to be bingeable.
Netflix has announced a new series, What/If, with Zellweger starring and Revenge creator Mike Kelly writing and serving as showrunner.
The series is a social thriller that, revolves around the concept of morality and the “ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things," according to Vulture. It’s an anthology series, so each season will focus on “the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life” on a different topic. (Think of it as an ethically-focused American Horror Story or Black Mirror.)
The first season of What/If will focus on a young, broke newlywed couple who must “weigh a lucrative but ethically dicey offer from a powerful woman.”
What/If is Zellweger’s first-ever regular role on a television show. Information on her character, Anne, is still under wraps. The series also marks Kelly’s first TV project since Revenge ended in 2015.
Bigger details about the series — like other cast members, a release date, and what the “ethically dicey” dilemma actually entails — are still unknown. But if you’re into dark anthology shows that delve into the murky depths of human morality with at least one Academy Award winner in the cast (Zellweger won Best Supporting Actress for Cold Mountain in 2004), you should be in for a treat.
