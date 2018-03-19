Garland remained incredibly famous her whole life, selling out concert tours long after her last last movie, A Star Was Born, came out in 1954. Judy takes place at the end of Garland's career, during a particularly erratic tour in London. She walked off the stage one night after being heckled, and showed up late to many shows. On another night, she announced her secret wedding to Mickey Deans, a club manager, and gave a stellar performance. Deans is the one who found her dead on the bathroom floor on 22nd June 1969.