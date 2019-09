As a part of MGM’s cohort of young stars, Garland was forced to adapt to a gruelling, nearly impossible schedule. Three hours of early morning school were followed by singing rehearsal, and then a day of shooting — sometimes these marathons wouldn’t finish until four or five in the morning. How did she keep up? Well, in her unpublished memoirs, Garland revealed how the studio kept her and the other child actors going: Forcing them to take pep pills during the day that suppressed appetite and provided energy boosts, and sleeping pills at night.