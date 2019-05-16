The Cast Of Season 5 Of Black Mirror Is Actually Full Of Familiar Faces

Black Mirror season 5 is coming. It's coming June 5, to be exact. While a new season of the Netflix sci-fi series is always filled with twists and turns — the first being that whole Bandersnatch bait-and-switch that went down over the holidays — the streaming service made up for it on Wednesday by giving fans their first look at the incredible season 5 trailer, which included a glimpse of Fleabag's Sexy Priest Andrew Scott and Miley Cyrus's long-awaited (but still mysterious) role.
It’s a jarring time to love Charlie Brooker’s twisted creation. In fact, everything is so crazy, you probably have no clue who is even in this season of Netflix's trippiest anthology series other than the heavily-hyped Cyrus. At a minimum, you deserve to know which cast members are actually populating your screen, right?
Keep scrolling to find out who’s playing who in the show's three new stories. At least one thing will make sense in the wild world of Black Mirror.