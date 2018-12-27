After days of speculation, Netflix has released the first full trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, a Black Mirror movie event. The movie has been highly-anticipated — as are all of Black Mirror's episode — because a Twitter account inadvertently revealed earlier this month that Bandersnatch was coming to Netflix. It will arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday December 28 in full.
Bandersnatch follows a young computer programmer (Fionn Whitehead) who starts hearing voices as he constructs a vivid, fantasy-like game. Will Poulter (The Maze Runner, The Revenant) plays an alternative programmer who encourages the newcomer to invite the voices in for use.
"When it's a concept piece, a bit of madness is what you need," Poulter's character — who is as of yet unnamed — says.
It is not yet clear if Bandersnatch is Black Mirror's choose-your-own-adventure episode, a feature that Bloomberg announced in October would be eventually coming to Netflix. The video game factor of Bandersnatch suggests that it could, in fact, follow this structure. It is also not yet clear if Black Mirror season 5 is on its way to Netflix as well. Black Mirror is, as ever, purposefully confusing. We will know some info tomorrow, December 28, when Bandersnatch arrives on the site.
Watch the full trailer, below.
Bandersnatch is out on Netflix on December 28
