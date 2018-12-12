Rumours about Miley Cyrus joining the dystopian, nightmare-inducing Black Mirror series first started swirling earlier this year when Cyrus was spotted in Cape Town. The singer took photos with several fans and was even spotted buying souvenirs. Cyrus has now seemingly confirmed her guest role on Black Mirror to Howard Stern, but with one caveat. She made sure not utter the name of the series itself as she has not received official confirmation that she is allowed to talk about her appearance yet.
To compromise, she let Stern guess the name of the series she was filming while abroad, and he guessed correctly. Netflix has yet to confirm the news, but Refinery29 has reached out for comment.
Because each episode of Black Mirror is a new story, the show has filmed at locations all over the world. The most recent season featured episodes in Nevada and Iceland. According to IMDb, Season 5 is being filmed in four different locations; Los Angeles, London, Toronto, and Cape Town.
This wouldn’t be the first time the singer has worked with Netflix recently; she will appeared as a guest on their holiday special A Very Murray Christmas. If Cyrus joins Black Mirror, she will be part of an impressive guest star lineup including Jon Hamm, Jimmi Simpson, and Bryce Dallas Howard.
The release date for season 5 has not been revealed, but on October 1 Bloomberg reported Netflix was planning an ambitious choose-your-own-adventure episode. Unclear how this will work, but it certainly sounds worth the wait.
Black Mirror will be released on Netflix. Exact date TBC
