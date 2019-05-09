These Are Officially The 10 Most Coveted Designers & Pieces Of 2019

The first instalment of the Lyst Index 2019 has been released today, with the global fashion search platform extending its list to a top 20 for the first time. The list ranks the hottest brands and most coveted pieces we’ve been lusting after this season, factoring in the search patterns of almost 5 million consumers combined with shopping patterns across 12,000 online stores.
Cult brand Off-White took the top spot once again for best brand – could this be a sign we’re in for yet another slogan-led summer? If Virgil Abloh’s recent reusable water bottle collaboration with Evian and Matches Fashion is anything to go by (the waiting list consisted of 4,000 eager customers), it would seem as though we’ve not had our fill of the athleisure aesthetic just yet.
Coming in second on the list of best brands for a consecutive year is Gucci, capturing two spots for the hottest items this year with their classic GG logo belt and illustrated Ace trainers.
Slipping down one place on the list, Balenciaga claimed the third spot. The brand debuted a well-received sustainable collection with Farfetch in February 2019. Coupled with the brand's undeniable street style influence – keeping our trainers chunkier than ever and knitwear emblazoned with the signature logo – this has kept them at the top of the list.
Perhaps the biggest move was made by Givenchy, jumping 17 places to number 10. Catapulting the brand and its reputation into the limelight following her bespoke wedding dress for the Duchess of Sussex, Clare Waight Keller has driven the brand's direction. Her focus on crisp tailoring has clearly proved popular with the public.
Evidently, a comfy commuter trainer is all we really want, with the iconic oversized sole trainer over at Alexander McQueen reigning supreme as the most-wanted fashion item. At the forefront of our minds seem to be micro (and adorable) accessories, too: Miuccia’s scene-stealing SS19 moment placed a studded Prada silhouette in second place, with Jacquemus' micro Le Chiquito bag coming in at third place and Fendi’s mini Baguette logo bag in fourth.
Seventh in line for the hottest products we’re into is Nike’s Pro hijab. It certainly made a cultural splash when it hit retailers in early 2018. As we know, all things beach bum have garnered rapid searches this year, and Proenza Schouler's psychedelic print rollneck is no surprising addition, at number nine.
Here are the products and brands Lyst found most popular in 2019 so far:
Top Brands
1. Off-White
2. Gucci
3. Balenciaga
4. Valentino
5. Fendi
6. Prada
7. Stone Island
8. Versace
9. Vetements
10. Saint Laurent
11. Nike
12. Burberry
13. Moncler
14. Givenchy
15. Dolce & Gabbana
16. Yeezy
17. Balmain
18. Palm Angels
19. Adidas
20. Alexander McQueen
