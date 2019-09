The New Moon Is In Taurus, So Go Ahead And Indulge

T.C. Stewart, founder of The Witch Of Lupine Hollow, adds that this indulgence is what Taurus is all about. “Taurus is an earth sign that's ruled by Venus, so it's all about getting grounded, getting comfortable and enjoying the sensual pleasures of life . Anything that really engages your senses and your physical body, like massage, aromatherapy and indulgent food," she says. "Because the new moon is the moon phase dedicated to setting intentions and fresh starts, this new moon in Taurus is going to be ideal for setting aside some time for pleasure and indulgence . Just be aware of the tendency for overindulgence at this time as well, which is an unaligned aspect of Taurus!”