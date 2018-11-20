The Timing Of This Month's Full Moon Is Very Meaningful

As much as we love it, the holiday season asks a lot of us. In order to celebrate Thanksgiving, we may have to travel, take off work, and field potentially awkward questions about work and love from our relatives. In other words, this weekend will likely be an exercise in patience and social grace, but, if you happen to follow the phases of the moon, you don't have to go it alone.
This Friday, November 23, will see the moon wax to fullness at 12:39 a.m. EST. Sometimes known as the Full Frost Moon, the Beaver Moon, or the Mourning Moon, this month's full moon is spiritually associated with personal change, inner reflection, and letting go of old things — making its post-Thanksgiving timing pretty close to perfect.
Of course, "personal change" is just one way to describe your natural development over time. It's very possible that you aren't in the middle of huge transition right now, but that doesn't mean one isn't waiting for you later on. The Mourning Moon is your opportunity to prepare for future growth by identifying the habits, relationships, and modes of living that you still maintain, even though they no longer serve you. This lunar phase can be the nudge you need to start adjusting (or leaving behind) these stagnant parts of your life — or, at the very least, it may serve as a reminder to finally clean out your closet.
As spiritually satisfying as it may feel to clear away sources of negativity or stress, keep in mind that this full moon nearly coincides with Thanksgiving. So, before you show your grief and old skincare regimen the door, try to remember when their presence was welcome in your life. These old things served a purpose for you at some point, whether that was allowing you the space you needed to recover from a hardship or a self-care routine that helped you feel grounded at the end of the day.
Whatever it is that you're letting go of this month, take a moment to express your gratitude for it. In doing so, you'll observe the full moon and Thanksgiving all at once — it just might be the moment of quiet and reflection you need to get through the long weekend.
