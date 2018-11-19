Could The Thanksgiving Moon Make Your Visit Home More Pleasant?

On the other hand, if work and everyday tasks will keep you busy over the holiday, concentrate on what you need more of in your life to feel comfortable. The waxing gibbous moon can be a great time to work toward something intangible yet spiritually satisfying, but it's also a period in which you can get down to brass tacks and ask yourself how happy you really are in terms of the resources you have access to and the safety net you've created for yourself. If you face those difficult questions and realize you could be doing more to make yourself feel comfortable, start drafting a to-do list that will help you reach the level of security that you desire.