Watch Out For This Lunar Phase Right Before The Full Moon

If you've been keeping up with your horoscope, your calendar is already marked for the next full moon (heads up — it'll crest between July 8 and July 9). But you can take your lunar allegiance to the next level by celebrating the phase coming just before the next full moon: the gibbous moon.
The gibbous moon is either the last phase before the moon reaches fullness or the first phase after the full moon. In other words, a gibbous moon can either be waxing or waning. We'll see the former next week, from July 3 to July 7, ahead of the full moon the following weekend.
During this five-day period, it'll be in your interest to reflect on expansion and growth: Where in your life have you felt cooped up or stuck lately? The gibbous moon is a perfect time to focus your efforts toward breaking free of these binds. If the opportunity for a second date, an open-house, or a one-on-one pitch meeting arises next week, be sure to take it, knowing that the moon is on your side.
However, astrologer and medium Natalie Kuna reminds us that our work during the gibbous moon might not deliver instant results. As powerful as this phase is for manifesting progress, the moon is not yet fully illuminated, which she says means it may take a little time for our full accomplishments to come to light.
One more thing to keep in mind: The gibbous moon is the final phase before total fullness this time around, so don't spend it chasing after your wildest dreams. Carefully consider which of your goals are near completion and just need a final push for you to reach them. Once you make your selection, you should feel free to proceed at top speed. You could be in talks for a new title or new address by the time the full moon rolls around.
