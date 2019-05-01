If you've ever been called "the mother" of your friend group, then you're most likely a Taurus. But being born between April 20 and May 21 doesn't only mean you share a birthday month (or maybe even a birthday) with Gigi Hadid and Adele: You're also the most grounded, protective sign in the zodiac. Even better, you've got a lot of tattoo options to prove it.
Whether you want to keep it simple with a tiny Taurus symbol, or dive deeper into your zodiac sign's personality traits, the possibilities are endless. But just in case you need more inspiration, we've rounded up the best ideas for your Taurus tattoo, ahead.