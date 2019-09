Even though we’re just meeting him now, it’s clear that he’s incredibly important to the show’s greater story and mystery. Karim is first introduced at the very beginning of the season because he’s been tasked with finding a missing girl, Michelle . He takes on the case because he knows no one else will take on the case, and suddenly finds himself in the middle of all the mysteries this season. Karim is reluctant to believe a lot of things he hears — because, honestly, most of them do sound crazy. especially when we’re talking about the house on Nob Hill — but eventually, he comes around to them. Karim realizes that no matter how hard he tries he can’t escape what’s happening and he’s meant to be a part of it.