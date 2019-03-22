While Karim and Michelle have clearly just had some sort of connection, it appears as if Buck feels/knows nothing about this as we don’t see him again for the rest of the episode. With the information we have right now, it’s almost impossible to figure out if Buck and Michelle are one in the same — clearly neither one of them has died yet, so they haven’t “traveled.” But Michelle’s now seen and experienced another dimension, and come back to her own. Is she going to retain what she saw and learned from this third dimension, and is it possible she’ll be able to help Karim out? Will she be able to help Prairie? Even Buck?