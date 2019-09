Prairie bonds with a group of high school boys, as she narrates her experience in ceremonious get togethers which the viewers see play out through the guys’ imaginations. The series eventually expands beyond Prairie, specifically diving into the concept of near death experiences, challenging concepts of science, spirituality, and philosophy. The OA's second season synopsis suggests Prairie “navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive.”