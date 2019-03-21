The time has come to return to the twisted world of Netflix’s The OA. But because the first season premiered nearly three years ago, it’s about time for a refresher on the controversial story and The OA's cast of characters for season 2… assuming, of course, they’ll be who and how they seem when the show comes back.
Because everything in this sci-fi fantasy is up to interpretation, including the characters, their purpose, and motivations, it’s important to try and keep track as the story unfolds and theorising continues. The first chapter introduced audiences to Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a young woman who was abducted while blind seven years prior and returns older, with her eyesight miraculously intact.
Prairie bonds with a group of high school boys, as she narrates her experience in ceremonious get togethers which the viewers see play out through the guys’ imaginations. The series eventually expands beyond Prairie, specifically diving into the concept of near death experiences, challenging concepts of science, spirituality, and philosophy. The OA's second season synopsis suggests Prairie “navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive.”
After a bonkers finale episode in its debut season, which included one potential, major twist, fans are still scratching their heads about what the first season ending, and the overall show, actually means. Here’s a review of familiar, and fresh, faces in season 2 to help sort through the chaos.