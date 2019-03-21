The OA’s creators even did their due diligence by researching high schoolers and bringing the group of guys in the show to life. Marling told Esquire that she and Batmanglij spent time traveling to schools in the midwest, observing kids from the back of classrooms, and interviewing students. “We were really moved by how much it feels like young people are struggling to make sense of the direction of their lives,” she explained. Aspects of teen life like bullying and social media also played a part. “There was something that felt urgent to us about the idea of Prairie as an outsider… who comes into that setting and provides a sense of ritual and community where people are coming every night.”