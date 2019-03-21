Much like the OA (Brit Marling) herself, Netflix’s The OA is returning after a painfully long absence. The winding drama dominated the streaming discourse when it arrived, without notice, in December 2016. Then, it disappeared for over two years.
At last, the dimension-hopping sci-fi show will premiere its heavily hyped part II — rather than season 2 — on Friday, March 21. At face value, The OA, about a formerly blind woman who was held captive and experimented on for over seven years, is a show that creates a lot of baffling questions. When you add in the fact that most OA fans haven’t watched the series in years, the idea of keeping all those twists and turns straight for part II sounds impossible.
Finale episode “Invisible Self” alone tossed out a time jump, a shocking school shooting, and a possible series-altering death.
We're going to make your imminent OA binge as east to understand as possible. Here is a full rundown of the biggest questions you’ll have during part II and their very comprehensive answers. You'll remember everything about the OA's journey, including the true meaning of those mysterious movements to the last known whereabouts of fan-favorite Homer Roberts (Emory Cohen).