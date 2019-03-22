That is why, when OA newbie and detective Karim Washington (Kingsley Ben-Adir), reaches the window and looks through, he glimpses OA and Hap traveling to a third dimension. Once the duo's journey is complete, Karim then sees into that new dimension — which we’ll call Dimension 3 — and spots the missing Michelle, who looks much closer to her OG Buck identity. It seems likely Michelle, upon opening the rose window weeks earlier, fell through the portal and ended up in Dimension 3. She is only able to return to her home dimension, which we’ll call Dimension 2, when Karim pulls her back through the window. Seconds later, the Michelle of Dimension 2 wakes up from her coma across town. What happened to her Dimension 3 body? We may never know, as The OA is more interested in asking the big questions than answering the small ones.