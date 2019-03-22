Above all else, the show prided itself on making its viewers question what was real and what wasn’t. Were all these flashbacks just stories Prairie had made up in her head or was she telling the truth this whole time? She claimed that a scientist named Hap had held her and several others prisoner in an underground bunker. Hap was obsessed with learning as much as he could about near death experiences (NDEs)— something that all of his captives had faced at some point in their lives. Does being the Original Angel make Prairie an extra special NDE survivor? Are the two things even connected at all? One would think given the religious undertones felt throughout the season (“angels,” cheating death itself, etc.) that Prairie is only just beginning to scratch the surface of what she can do.