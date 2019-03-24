It’s then that Karim learns that those who were initially dreaming about the house in a CURI study were also dreaming about his face. The house wants him to return, so he does and actually manages to reach the attic this time. On the other side of the rose window, he sees into another dimension (the third dimension), and finds Michelle. Karim is able to bring Michelle back to this dimension, and the two are sucked into some sort of dimensional vortex. On the other side of it, Michelle wakes up from the coma she’s been in all season, and Karim finds himself still in the Nob House attic, this time with a view of San Francisco out the window.