Ivanka Trump Would Like To Remind The Internet Karlie Kloss Is Her Sister-In-Law

Kloss tied the knot with Josh Kushner in October — yes, that’s Kushner, also as in Jared, Trump’s husband — which also made her tenuous ties to the Trumps official. But the supermodel has been careful to keep her personal life private . Kloss hasn’t really spoken out about her in-laws, although she has hinted at distancing her own politics from the Trumps, telling Vogue that she and Kushner “share a lot of the same liberal values.”