Story from News

What Ivanka Did This Week: Bye-Bye Brand, Karlie & Josh, America's Workers

What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.

Natalie Gontcharova
Squiggly Line
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Saturday, July 21
• This week, Ivanka tweeted thank yous to companies for signing the White House’s Pledge to America’s Workers, which is designed to provide workforce education opportunities to 100,000 employees. First up was Boeing. She later also thanked Apple.
Monday, July 23
• Ivanka tweeted an article to "clarify" the Trump administration's opposition to the international breastfeeding resolution at the World Health Assembly in Geneva. The resolution encouraged countries to warn new moms against marketing efforts by formula companies. But Twitter called her out for it, saying the administration only opposes the resolution so the U.S. can keep making money off formula manufactured in those countries.
Advertisement
Tuesday, July 24
Ivanka shut down her namesake fashion brand and laid off all 18 employees with severances. A spokesperson said the brand wasn't growing because of all of the restrictions imposed on it due to ethical regulations.
"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners," Ivanka said in a statement.
• Ivanka's brother-in-law Josh Kushner and model Karlie Kloss announced their engagement (now that should be an interesting wedding guest list), and Ivanka posted the following comment on Karlie's Instagram post: "So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!" Cute!
Wednesday, July 25
• The Ivanka-supported Perkins Act, which provides "federal funding to states and discretionary grantees for the improvement of secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs," passed both the House and the Senate. The legislation is now on President Trump's desk and he's expected to sign it.
Thursday, July 26
• Ivanka visited Iowa together with the president to continue discussing job creation through vocational education and skills training. (Eagle eyes noticed that she wore the same polka dot, navy blue dress actress Abigail Spencer chose for the Royal Wedding.)
Advertisement
• During a roundtable in Iowa, President Trump joked about the Perkins Act, "Maybe I'll veto it." Ivanka laughed.
• She also visited the U.S. Steel corporation in Illinois.
• This happened:
Advertisement
Related Stories
What Ivanka Did This Week: Jobs, Jobs, Jobs
Goodbye, Ivanka's Fashion Brand
Who Ivanka Follows On Instagram — & Why It Matters

More from US News

R29 Original Series