What Ivanka Did This Week: Bye-Bye Brand, Karlie & Josh, America's Workers
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Saturday, July 21
Monday, July 23
• Ivanka tweeted an article to "clarify" the Trump administration's opposition to the international breastfeeding resolution at the World Health Assembly in Geneva. The resolution encouraged countries to warn new moms against marketing efforts by formula companies. But Twitter called her out for it, saying the administration only opposes the resolution so the U.S. can keep making money off formula manufactured in those countries.
Advertisement
After much misinformation has circulated on this important topic in recent weeks, this clarifying OpEd by @Surgeon_General is a must read: https://t.co/EGh90K7eGp— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2018
Tuesday, July 24
• Ivanka shut down her namesake fashion brand and laid off all 18 employees with severances. A spokesperson said the brand wasn't growing because of all of the restrictions imposed on it due to ethical regulations.
"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners," Ivanka said in a statement.
• Ivanka's brother-in-law Josh Kushner and model Karlie Kloss announced their engagement (now that should be an interesting wedding guest list), and Ivanka posted the following comment on Karlie's Instagram post: "So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!" Cute!
Wednesday, July 25
• The Ivanka-supported Perkins Act, which provides "federal funding to states and discretionary grantees for the improvement of secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs," passed both the House and the Senate. The legislation is now on President Trump's desk and he's expected to sign it.
Perkins Careers and Technical Education Act has just passed the House + Senate and is headed to @POTUS desk to be signed into law!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 25, 2018
This is a major (bipartisan!) win for +11 M students & workers across our nation and a big deliverable of our Admin’s workforce agenda! #PerkinsCTE
Thursday, July 26
• Ivanka visited Iowa together with the president to continue discussing job creation through vocational education and skills training. (Eagle eyes noticed that she wore the same polka dot, navy blue dress actress Abigail Spencer chose for the Royal Wedding.)
Advertisement
• During a roundtable in Iowa, President Trump joked about the Perkins Act, "Maybe I'll veto it." Ivanka laughed.
• She also visited the U.S. Steel corporation in Illinois.
Thank you US Steel and Granite City, Illinois! ?? pic.twitter.com/7jiON9Esnr— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 26, 2018
• This happened:
Trump calls senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump "honey," kisses her on cheek pic.twitter.com/lCBcsb5SM8— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2018
Advertisement