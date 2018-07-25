Ivanka Trump isn't known for making spontaneous decisions. Her image, down to the way she speaks, is curated to the nth degree — and this includes her social media presence, of course.
Since the first daughter and White House adviser's decisions are so carefully calculated, one can assume there has to be a reason behind all of them. So we did what we do best: dive deep into Ivanka's Instagram to see who she follows, and what it means. Bust out your best Kris Jenner impression and follow along with us.
Synopsis: As of press time, Ivanka follows 1,148 accounts. She follows all the obvious ones like the White House, Donald, Melania, her mother Ivana, and her siblings. She does not follow Marla Maples. Burn. She follows brother-in-law Josh Kushner (so maybe there's no rift after all) and his new fiancé, model Karlie Kloss. Her husband Jared Kushner is not on social media, but she does not follow his fan account. (Much more about fan accounts later.) She follows Nordstrom even though the department store dropped her line.
Advertisement
On Ivanka's roster is a strange, heady combination of millennial influencers like Sophia Amoruso and Audrey Gelman, celebrities (Taylor Swift and Katy Perry!), media brands, her own staffers, reporters, models, fashion designers, and a few regular degular shmegular people. If you got all of these humans into a room, it would be Hieronymus Bosch's "The Garden of Earthly Delights" but at a cocktail party, in 2018. In short, terrifying. But you can't look away.
The Millennial Feminists: Ivanka follows Refinery29 (hi!), Bustle, Man Repeller, Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter, Glossier and its founder Emily Weiss, as well as Amoruso and Gelman. It's all a little too on the nose, sort of like she had a consultant tell her who to follow. And you know who that lineup is missing? Hillary Clinton. Because if she weren't her father's daughter (many people say), Ivanka would be the quintessential Hillary voter.
This group would have a lot to say to...
The Conservatives: Ivanka also follows Fox News, several mainstream Republican politicians, along with right-wing provocateurs like Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, and Ben Shapiro. Since she's by all accounts a former Democrat, it feels like she's trying to be all things to all people here. At least she doesn't follow Tomi Lahren.
The Other Politicians: Perhaps in an effort to reach across the aisle — which she hasn't exactly been doing with the paid family leave policy she's working on — she also follows Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the Clinton Global Initiative. But why only these Democrats?
Advertisement
The Media: Ivanka follows very few journalists, but the ones she does follow seem carefully chosen. CNN's Betsy Klein, who covers the White House and the first family, is the only news reporter on her list. Klein has written about Ivanka's evolution in the White House and the first daughter standing up to her father on issues like family separations at the border.
She also follows New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Katie Couric, Arianna Huffington, and women's magazine bigwigs like Joanna Coles and Anne Fulenwider. She follows more media brands that are on the liberal side than not; they include The New Yorker, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Vanity Fair, and Vogue. As a (now former) fashion brand owner, she also follows a few designers like Marc Jacobs and the late, great Oscar de la Renta, as well as several big-name models and bloggers.
The Celebrities: This is a pretty basic list — Beyoncé! Oprah! Gwyneth Paltrow! SJP! — and shows Ivanka's desire to mingle with the largely liberal A-list while defending her father's policies. There are no Kardashians on her list.
The Staffers: She follows Julie Terrell Radford, her own chief of staff; Madeleine Westerhout, her father's personal secretary; Hope Hicks' personal account (@HopeCharlotteHicks), and others.
And finally, we come to the glorious, the hilarious, the inexplicable...
The Fan Accounts: Ivanka follows more than 45 fan accounts that do nothing but stan for her all day, every day, including @IvankaTrump_Fan (which proudly announces "IVANKA FOLLOWS!" on its profile), @Trump_Style, and @IvankaTrump4POTUS (don't think we don't see you!).
Advertisement
She even double-taps on them to her heart's content; @IvankaTrump_Fan_Page advertises that "Ivanka liked 51x" in its bio.
Does Ivanka get validation from all of these fan accounts amid the haters, losers, and protesters who get to her on a daily basis? Who's to say? All we know is, we can 100% imagine her sitting in her plush bedroom in Kalorama double-tapping as the world burns.
Advertisement