February 2019 is here, and with it comes the first Netflix deluge of the month. We've seen the streaming giant drop upwards of 10 brand new films and TV shows in a single day before, and this time you're in for a similar treat spread across the weekend - starting today.
Right now, you’ll can stream everything from the new High Flying Birds film to the newest season of cult favourite sitcom reboot One Day At A Time. By Sunday, Netflix will premiere the newest season of another terrifying international crime drama and the return of a whip-smart late night show. In between all of those streaming possibilities, there are Spanish-language projects aplenty and a special from controversial comedy giant Kevin Hart. It’s enough to make your head spin.
That's where we come in. We found all of Netflix's new offerings and broke them down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.