Netflix Is Releasing 10 More Treats This Weekend — Here's What's Worth Watching

Ariana Romero
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
February 2019 is here, and with it comes the first Netflix deluge of the month. In January, we saw 10 brand new movies and TV shows drop on a single day. This time, streaming fans will get the same number of projects over a weekend, with eight of them debuting on Friday, February 8 alone.
Right now, you can stream everything from the Big Mouth Valentine’s Day special to the newest season of cult favorite sitcom reboot One Day At A Time. By Sunday, Netflix will premiere the newest season of another terrifying international crime drama and the return of a whip-smart late night show. In between all of those streaming possibilities, there are Spanish-language projects aplenty and a special from controversial comedy giant Kevin Hart. It’s enough to make your head spin.
That's where we come in. We found all of Netflix's new offerings and broke them down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, complete with trailers.
Big Mouth: My Furry Valentine

What is it?: A Valentine’s Day special for Netflix’s lovably gross animated comedy

What is it about?: The time of the Valen, as Maya Rudolph’s Hormone Monstress would say, has come to Big Mouth’s hormone-fueled, super awkward middle school. Expect a lot of unrequited love, a musical number, and a When Harry Met Sally reference you probably never dreamed of seeing. Apparently, fictional tweens are far more comfortable faking melodramatic orgasms in public than we thought.

See or skip?: See! Sleeping on Big Mouth is nearly as detrimental to your wellbeing as wearing a backwards kangol hat like Andrew (John Mulaney), daddio.
One Day At A Time (Season 3)

What is it?: Netflix’s reboot of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom

What is it about?: Penny Alvarez (Jane The Virgin staple Justina Machado) — a single mom, military veteran, and proud Cuban American — serving as the rock of her zany family, This season grapples with universal problems like dealing with an aging mom (living legend Rita Moreno) and also distinctly Latinx issues like quinceañera drama.

A hilariously petty running bit about a family feud also brings Brooklyn Nine-Nine queens Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz to the Alvarez world. Hot damn!

See or skip?: See. One Day excels at finding the delicate balance between laugh out loud humor, provocative issues-based storytelling, and immense pathos. It’s the TV equivalent of a warm hug.
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History

What is it?: A Kevin Hart comedy special about often-unsung Black heroes

What is it about?: The comedy special is essentially a more family-friendly version of Drunk History. Instead of soused-up professional funny people regaling Derek Waters with tales of old, it’s a sober Kevin Hart revealing stories of Black heroes like Josephine Baker, a famed performer and World War II spy, and Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space.

As with Drunk History, this parade of historical characters are played in dreamlike sketches by the host’s famous friends. Welcome, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish.

See or skip?: Black History certainly looks funny. But, if you’re still not over Hart’s homophobic tweet debacle — and the way he cast critics as “haters” — don’t feel bad about skipping.
High Flying Bird

What is it?: Steven Soderbergh’s basketball movie (that’s not exactly a basketball movie)

What is it about?: A fictional NBA lockout, where top sport agent Ray Burke (Castle Rock’s André Holland) works to end the stalemate between the league’s mostly Black players and their billionaire mostly white team owners. While Bird centers around basketball, it’s really about power and the dark dynamics of one of our most influential sports.

Also, giving the world more Zazie Beetz movies. The Atlanta star plays Ray’s ambitious assistant Sam.

See or skip?: See — especially since Beetz’s Emmy-winning FX comedy won’t be back for a while. Enjoy her wherever you can see her.
¡Nailed It! México

What is it?: A near-exact Mexican replica of Nailed It

What is it about?: Filling the ridiculousness of OG Nailed It with Mexican judges, contestants, and culture. As a nod the original series, the best Nailed It guest judge of all time, wedding cake doyenne Sylvia Weinstock, makes an appearance.

See or skip?: See, when you want something ridiculous to fall asleep to. I won’t even fault you for watching this meant-to-be-breezy competition with the English-language dubbing on for optimal relaxation.
El Árbol De La Sangre, aka Tree Of Blood

What is it?: A Spanish-language thriller/family drama mashup

What is it about?: A couple heads to an idyllic family home to figure out their complicated shared history. As they fall deeper down the rabbit hole of their shared familial pasts, secrets arise — sexy, violent secrets — that may ruin their relationship forever.

See or skip?: See. Arbol is filled with gorgeous people living out ridiculous, soapy, time-jumping crises. What more could you want?
Vivir Sin Permiso, aka Unauthorized Living (Season 1)

What is it?: A different Spanish-language crime thriller/family drama mashup

What is it about?: Nemo Bandeira (Jose Coronado), a supposedly respectable businessman in Northern Spain’s Galicia, is actually the crime boss of a sprawling drug enterprise. Once Nemo is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, family tensions and secrets flare up in the fight over who will take over his criminal kingdom. There are so many guns and so much punching.

When people aren’t attacking enemies with hammers, there is also much whispering about what to do with Nemo’s surprise secret daughter, Lara (Claudia Traisac).

See or skip?: Skip, unless you are my dad, who will undoubtedly love this show (every Netpocalypse has one of these). If you’re looking for a Spanish-language family drama with polarizing love children, finally give La Casa De Las Flores the eyeballs it deserves. And, if you want a wild drug-based drama, there’s a Narcos season for every mood.
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Track 5)

What is it?: The latest installment in Netflix’s music-meets-true crime series

What is it about?: Sam Cooke, the “King Of Soul” and a vocal civil rights activist, was once one of the recording industry’s most powerful figures. However, he was murdered in 1964, just before his landmark civil rights anthem "A Change Is Gonna Come" was released. While Cooke’s death was ruled a “justifiable homicide,” ReMastered delves into the many conspiracies around it.

See or skip?: See. True crime has taken over Netflix — why not use the fascination to learn more about racism and one of pop culture’s most suspicious murders?
The Break (Season 2, premieres Saturday, February 9)

What is it?: Not that The Break. A dark French-language crime drama

What is it about?: A talented detective. A small town with secrets. A horrible murder of a woman. You know how this goes.

See or skip?: Skip. No one needs to hear a dead woman be compared to a “sacrificial lamb” ever again.
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (returns Sunday, February 10)

What is it?: The return of Netflix’s most hand motion-y talk show

What is it about?: Hyper-gesticulative comedian Hasan Minhaj going in-depth on a fascinating topic of the week while moving his arms to punctuate every point.

See or skip?: See, whenever Minhaj’s super specific subject at hand actually piques your interest.
