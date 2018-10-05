While so much of Big Mouth is about his girls’ deepest shames, creator and star Nick Kroll does hope everyone can grow from watching his characters’ adolescent travails. “The idea of the show … is showing kids now, and also to adults who are still dealing with the stuff that happened to them in middle school and through their adolescence and puberty, that they’re not alone going through it,” Kroll said. “A lot of the things that make you feel shameful grew out of that time in middle school and adolescence, and hopefully this kind of stuff will make you feel less ashamed.”