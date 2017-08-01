Breakups are rough. They're more rough when your relationship is constantly being scrutinized by the public eye. And it's even more rough when you work with the person. So, basically, Jenny Slate and Chris Evans had a terrible breakup. And when Slate's refreshingly honest interview with New York Magazine went viral for all the wrong reasons, it just made it harder for her to be herself.
Now, months after her comments and anecdotes about her time with Chris Evans were taken out of context, Slate is ready to open up again. She spoke to Marie Claire about how it felt to have her truths so spread out across the internet.
"It seems so naïve: You're just talking to a nice person, and you have a really honest, beautiful conversation, and she writes about it in an honest, beautiful way," Slate reveals. "But then, it goes through all these other outlets and gets distilled. And then it can be made to seem like you were being cheap.…I didn't mean to do that. Especially not with an experience that was so precious to me."
Slate has nothing but nice words about Chris Evans and their time together, but their breakup got to her, just like it would anyone else.
Although she's now on good terms with her ex-husband and co-creator of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer-Camp, she isn't ready to make breaking up her full time career.
"A divorce moves at the speed of complete deadening silence, or that's how it feels," she said. "When we got divorced, I felt like I was in outer space."
Slate continued: "Believe me, I have those ex-boyfriends too, where I'm like, 'Goodbye.' With a period between 'good' and 'bye.' Just because something didn't work out in its original form doesn't mean you have to denigrate it and say it was worth nothing."
