Big Mouth can’t do that, well, because the Netflix show is dedicated to puberty . It’s a show about change and growth. The humor isn’t borne of people staying the same; instead, the humor comes from the friction of being alive and having to grow despite itself. Which is all to say, the plot matters in Big Mouth. The characters grow, evolve, date, and get angry. They do hug! They fall in love. This season, they’ll grow pubic hair and boobs. They’ll suddenly become ashamed or embarrassed about things they never even thought about before.