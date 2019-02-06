Umbrella Academy’s bizarro flights of fancy certainly are fun. Who doesn’t want to see Mary J. Blige shoot up what appears to be a T.J. Maxx? Yet, it might be hard to fully invest in the Hargreeves siblings themselves. Each and every member of the family, save for perma-tween Five (Aidan Gallagher), is a ridiculously attractive individual. They’re all the kind of people you want to see fight, hook up, and run around doing things. Instead, a baffling amount of the series is dedicated to the siblings sulking around the vast Hargreeves mansion and glowering at each other. There are obvious tensions and jealousies hanging above these gloomy halls, but Umbrella Academy keeps most of them close to the vest to start. It’s difficult to invest in characters one doesn’t totally understand — or worry about their fate in the impending end of the world.